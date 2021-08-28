Vax stock re-supply aimed at beneficiaries due for second dose in Pune

PUNE To prioritise vaccinations for those awaiting their second dose, the state government has allocated 1.94 million doses Covishield and Covaxin doses. According to officials, there are as many as 2.38 million beneficiaries awaiting their second dose in Maharashtra, many of whom are from Pune.

According to state health department, Pune district has 186,354 beneficiaries awaiting their second dose. The fresh stock is expected to arrive by Sunday, following which the district administration has been asked to ramp-up vaccination and prioritise second-dose beneficiaries by Monday, planning maximum sessions at the Covid vaccination centres (CVC).

As per the state health department directives to districts, the administration should plan the most number of Covid vaccination sessions on August 30 at government centres and ensure that this new stock is administered as soon as possible.

The state has ensured that all districts in Maharashtra, as of August 27, have 1,607,366 beneficiaries due for the second dose of Covishield, and 775,508 beneficiaries due for their second dose of Covaxin.

All 35 districts would receive 1,570,020 doses of Covishield and 371,070 doses of Covaxin by Monday. The distribution has been as per 97.6% of second dose for Covishield and 47.8% of second dose for Covaxin.

Pune district which ironically also houses the Serum Institute of India, supplying Covishield doses in India, has the highest number of people awaiting their second dose.

As of August 27, Pune district has 131,020 doses of Covishield due, all for second dose, and 25,070 doses of Covaxin.

Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer did not respond despite repeated attempts. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has had to shut down its vaccination centres on multiple occasions in August due to the shortage of vaccines. Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “There are over 2 million people who have got their first dose and are awaiting their second dose, but this also includes people who would have got the first shot just yesterday, which does not technically make them available for the second shot immediately, as per the current 12-16-week gap between two doses criteria. We have had to shut down our centres on multiple occasions this week, but we have also registered the highest single day vaccinations of 60,000 in a single day, including both private and government, in August. So the supply has been quite fluctuating. If we get these doses on Sunday, we can organise 230 sessions in the city and vaccinate at least 200 in a day or even finish the entire stock in a day as we have the manpower and infrastructure ready with us. In addition to reminder messages through the Cowin app to those awaiting their second dose, we have also instructed our staff at the CVC and ward levels to call beneficiaries to remind them to get their second dose as it is essential to ensure vaccination is completed.”

Pune district has highest number of beneficiaries in state due for second dose

- As of August 27, Maharashtra has 1,607,366 beneficiaries due for a second dose of Covishield and 775,508 due for Covaxin.

- State to supply 1,570,020 doses of Covishield and 371,070 doses of Covishield, both for second doses due.

- Pune district has the highest number of beneficiaries due for their second dose, with 25,070 beneficiaries awaiting the second dose of Covaxin and 131,020 beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of Covishield.