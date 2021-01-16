V-Day: 1,125 to get Covishield jab in tricity on January 16

As many as 1,125 healthcare workers will receive the first dose of Covishield on Day 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the tricity on Saturday.

As many as 500 frontline workers have been identified in Chandigarh, followed by 325 in Mohali and 300 in Panchkula for the first day of the rollout.

In Chandigarh, health director Dr Amandeep Kang and joint health director Dr VK Nagpal will be among the 500 beneficiaries, who will get the jab at five vaccination sites – Advanced Paediatric Centre (PGIMER), Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Civil Hospital, Sector 45, and two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Mohali has earmarked four centres for the launch at Civil Hospital, Phase 6; Civil Hospital, Kharar; Community Health Centre (CHC), Banur; and Kissan Vikas Chamber, Aerocity; while at Panchkula, three centres have been set up at Civil Dispensary, Sector 4; CHC, Raipur Rani; and Alchemist Hospital, Sector 21.

At each site, not more than 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated as per the advisory of the Union health ministry.

“All vaccination sites have been converted into three-tier rooms. The first room is the waiting hall, followed by the second room where identification and vaccination will take place. The third room is for inoculated beneficiaries, who will be observed for 30 minutes. The vaccination will kick off after the inaugural speech by the Prime Minister at 11.15am and continue till 3pm,” senior UT officials said.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch the drive for the state at Kissan Vikas Chamber in Aerocity.

“All arrangements have been made, each vaccination site will have an anaesthetician and physician for monitoring patients,” said Dr VK Nagpal said.

‘Eagerly waited for this day’

Twenty-year-old Arun will be the first healthcare worker to get the jab at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 – one of the five vaccination sites in Chandigarh.

A sanitation worker at GMSH-16, Arun is also pursuing Class 12 in humanities through the National Institute of Open Schooling.

“My family was initially a little apprehensive, but I explained the vaccine trial process to them and assured them that the vaccine is safe with rare chances of an adverse effect,” Arun said.

He said they had all been eagerly anticipating this day with the hope that the vaccine will bring back normalcy at their workplace and the city at large.