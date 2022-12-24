Veda students now eligible for higher education as 8 ‘Gurukul’ schools in Prayagraj get recognition

PRAYAGRAJ Eight traditional schools of Vedas in Prayagraj have bagged recognition from Maharishi Sandipani National Ved Vidya Pratishthan, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The pratishthan is an autonomous organisation under the Union ministry of education. It was established for the preservation, conservation, and development of Vedic Studies through establishing and supporting Ved Pathshalas.

With these traditional schools -- running under the age-old Gurukul model -- getting recognition, their passed-out students will now be eligible to pursue higher education. The development also clears the way for students of these schools to appear in competitive examinations along with seeking admissions to higher educational institutions.

According to state education department officials, the students of these schools are being taught other subjects as well along with Vedas. They will get the certificates of Vedabhushan (recognised as equivalent to high school) and Vedavibhushan (recognised as equivalent to intermediate), officials added.

At present, 42 Sanskrit schools in Prayagraj are already affiliated with the Board of Secondary Sanskrit Education, Uttar Pradesh. However, eight such schools in the district were not recognised. Their students only had the option of taking up positions to oversee worship and religious rituals. Now, the latest development will help them bag seats in colleges.

Speaking on the development, Shiv Om Sharan Mishra, noted Sanskrit academician and principal of Shri Hanumath Sanskrit Uchchtar Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Rambagh, said that the Union ministry of education, while forming Ved Sanskrit Parishad this year, accorded equal recognition to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yoga Institute and Maharishi Sandipani National Ved Vidya Pratishthan. “The recognition to Maharishi Sandipani National Ved Vidya Pratishthan by the Centre means that students of all eight Ved Vidyalayas that were affiliated to it can pursue higher education and also appear in competitive exams like their counterparts of other such academic institutions,” said Braj Mohan Pandey, principal of Swami Narottamanand Giri Ved Vidyalaya Parmanand Ashram, Jhunsi.

Other seven Veda schools to have received recognition include -- Bharti Teerth Ved Pathshala Ved Bhavan Alopibagh, Maharshi Bhardwaj Ved Vidyalaya, Kesar Bhawan besides Vishnu Mahadev Ved Pathshala in Jhunsi, Radhakrishna Ved Vidyalaya in Jhunsi, Ved Vidyalaya in Shringverpur, Ved Vidyalaya in Gyanpur and Ved Vidyalaya in Shivkuti locality of Prayagraj.

