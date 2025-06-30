Vedic Mathematics to be integrated into NCERT textbooks

In a major academic reform, Vedic Mathematics will now be integrated into National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classes 6 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh. This move is part of a broader initiative to align the national curriculum with regional educational priorities across government-run schools in the state. Students at a government upper primary school in Prayagraj. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Officials from the basic education department confirmed that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, has issued formal instructions to incorporate Vedic Math content into the NCERT curriculum. Experts from the Prayagraj-based State Institute of Science Education (SISE), who are tasked with curriculum development, will oversee the implementation.

The move is aimed at over 30 lakh students of classes 6 to 8 studying in government-run upper primary and composite (classes 1 to 8) schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Vedic Maths to complement modern pedagogy

The goal is to provide students with a holistic education that blends modern mathematical concepts with the timeless methods of Vedic Mathematics, deeply rooted in India’s rich knowledge traditions.

Speaking on the initiative, SISE director Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said,“We are upgrading the NCERT textbooks to integrate Vedic Mathematics. This will help students connect with India’s intellectual heritage while strengthening their mathematical aptitude.”

The current NCERT mathematics book “Ganit Prakash”, used in Classes 6 to 8, is known for its quality and structured approach but lacks any content related to Vedic Mathematics.

Likewise, the “Ganit Manthan” textbooks, used under the UP Basic Education Board, contain only limited references to Vedic techniques. These gaps will now be addressed through the new revisions in both Hindi and English medium textbooks.

Model papers for Classes 11 and 12 also to be prepared

PRAYAGRAJ Subject experts from the State Institute of Science Education will also be preparing 25 model papers each for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for students in the Science stream of Classes 11 and 12 studying in schools affiliated to UP Board.

Previously, model papers were developed for Classes 9 and 10. This year, for the first time, the responsibility of creating question papers for Classes 11 and 12 has also been entrusted to the institute, shared Director of the State Institute of Science Education Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.