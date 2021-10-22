Vegetable prices soar due to fuel price hike, crop damage

PATNA: The price of vegetables has skyrocketed in the state capital over the last one week due to rising fuel price and unseasonal rain triggering crop damage, said vegetable sellers on Friday.

According to residents, the inflated price of essential commodities have choked household budgets forcing them to reduce the quantity of dishes from their food platter.

Vegetable sellers shared that the price of tomato has doubled while green vegetables have also seen a price rise by 40% to 60% in past two weeks.

Buyers shared that the price of tomato that was available at ₹30 per kg till September which increased to ₹60 per kg in early October and now ₹80 per kg.

Radhika Devi, a vegetable vendor near Jagdeo Path, said, “Tomato is sold at ₹80 per kg, pointed gourd ₹70 per kg, cauliflower ₹40-50/piece, Bottle gourd ₹50 per piece, spinach ₹120 per kg while coriander leaves at ₹300 per kg. After the price shot up, sale has dipped as buyers are demanding smaller quantity.”

Santosh Prasad, a whole seller near Mithapur vegetable market, said, “Tomato is sold at ₹60 to ₹65 in wholesale market. Supply of vegetables has reduced by 30% after unseasonal rain and crop damage. However, price of onion and potato is quite stable.”

Geeta Devi, a homemaker near Bailey Road, said, “Buying adequate quantity of vegetables for a five-member family has become unaffordable. I cook dry cereals and seeds like soyabean chunks and grams on alternate days to sustain household budget.”

Shashikant Prasad, president of Patna Fruit and Vegetable Association, said, “Price of fruits and vegetables shot up by 20% in September after initial rise in fuel price as transportation cost increased. The prices have increased up to 60% this month owing to further increase in fuel price and unseasonal rain which has hit the supply chain. Irregular supply of vegetables from rural market and other states are affected over 15 days due to erratic rain.”

Graphics:

Vegetable Current price (This week) Old price (October 10)

Tomato ` ₹80 per kg ₹60 per kg

Spinach ₹120 per kg ₹80 per kg

Brinjal ₹60 per kg ₹30 per kg

Pointed gourd ₹70 per kg ₹40 per kg

Gourd ₹50 per piece ₹30 per piece

Capsicum ₹240 per kg ₹160 per kg