Ventilators gathering dust: MP writes to Yogi

LUCKNOW Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore has alleged in a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath that ventilators are gathering dust in hospitals when they are required to be used for saving lives.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP also claimed in the letter that the Balrampur hospital administration was not admitting patients in the hospital due to “lack of manpower” and “spoiling” the name of the chief minister by not using these ventilators for saving lives.

“Instead of lying unused, these ventilators must be used for saving lives which is the need of the hour,” he further said in the letter.

No official of Balrampur hospital was willing to come on record over the issue. Chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said, “The issue is dealt by the Balrampur hospital administration who decided utilising the resources.”

In the letter, the MP also highlighted what he described as the sorry state of treatment in King George’s Medical University.

The MP’s letter also said a couple of heads of department never did duty in the wards, but they were busy highlighting themselves in the media.

“A number of beds are lying vacant in these departments so there is a need to do the audit of bed occupancy of the last 20 days,” he said.

He also said a number of beds were lying vacant on the fourth floor of the Covid hospital in KGMU, where patients can be admitted after arranging oxygen supply for them.

Meanwhile, insiders and family members patients alleged only seven of the 28 ventilators in Balrampur Hospital were operational.

A resident of Golaganj, whose mother is admitted in Balrampur Hospital in a serious condition, said, “I am surprised that despite having a number of ventilators, the hospital is operating just seven of them. The patients who require ventilators are left at the mercy of God. It seems human lives have no value.”

A hospital insider said, “Yes, as many as 28 ventilators arrived in the hospital last year after the onslaught of corona, but they are lying unused because no one was trained to operate them, and no one wanted to take responsibility for operating these ventilators during such testing times.”

People familiar with matter said Lokbandhu Hospital had 18 ventilators but only four of them were operational because the hospital did not have the trained manpower to use these hi-tech ventilators which could save a number of lives.

