‘Very disappointing for the Maratha community’

After the Supreme Court quashed the reservation for the Maratha community on Wednesday, strong reactions came in from within the community. Constitutional experts said this verdict was expected.

In its judgment, SC ordered the 2018 law framed by the Maharashtra government to give reservations to the Maratha community void as citing that the state cannot breach the 50 per cent ceiling on quotas.

Speaking about the judgment, Ulhas Bapat, a constitutional expert, said, “I had earlier also said that giving reservation above 50 per cent is not possible. It was clearly mentioned in the Indira Sahani case that reservation cannot be given over 50 per cent. The SC verdict is final. Despite knowing this, how did the high court allow this law to happen?”

According to Bapat, also an academician, the state government has an option to file a review petition in the SC, although the government will have to look at accommodating the Maratha community in the other backward class (OBC) quota.

“In the current situation, reservations cannot breach the 50 per cent ceiling. So it will directly impact OBC reservation and then lead to issues between OBCs and Marathas,” said Bapat.

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader said, “A large section of the Maratha community, which is economically downtrodden, deserves reservation. There are two segments within Marathas. While the rich don’t require this, economically poor Marathas should be included in the quota.”

Rajya Saba member Sambhajiraje, who was at the centrestage of the Maratha reservation issue, said, “Today is a very disappointing day for the Maratha community. In the end, the state government failed to convince the Supreme Court and now the supernumerary quota method should be implemented, it is the only option left. I appeal to the Maratha community not to undertake protests or huge gatherings in view of the current Covid situation.”

Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete, who is also one of the coordinators of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, alleged that the state government failed to strongly put up a legal fight for the Maratha community in front of the Supreme Court. “Taking moral responsibility of this Ashok Chavan should immediately resign from the cabinet. Throughout the last one year, as the case was going on in the court, there was no proper coordination between the committee headed by Chavan and the Maratha community leaders. It is high time Sharad Pawar intervenes in this matter and helps to resolve this entire reservation quota issue.”

