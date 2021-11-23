Veteran Akali leader Wadala’s portrait to be installed at Central Sikh Museum on Nov 25

Jalandhar The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara management body, on Monday announced that it will install the portrait of late veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Kuldeep Singh Wadala, at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple on November 25. Wadala had founded Kartarpur Darshan Abhilakhi Sanstha to demand Kartarpur Corridor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wadala, a former Nakodar MLA, performed monthly ‘ardaas’ (prayer) at the ‘Darshan Asthan since 2001 for seeking a safe corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. He continued with the prayers for 18 years, till his demise in 2018, when he was a serving member of the SGPC.

On the SGPC decision, Nakodar Shiromani Akali Dal MLA and son of Kuldeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh Wadala said, “It is a very big honour for all of us and his (Wadala’s) associates who have served the Sikh panth (community) all throughout their lives.”

He added, “It was the Panthic mission for Wadala Saab (Kuldeep Singh) to contribute towards the opening of Gurdwara Durbar Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor. He worked selflessly with strong commitment towards panthic values. SGPC has honoured his lifelong service towards Sikh panth and Punjab.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 1997, Wadala left the Akali Dal after differences with Parkash Singh Badal and formed his own party SAD (Democratic) and unsuccessfully contested as an independent from Nakodar. In 2006, he rejoined the Akali Dal and contested the 2007 elections, but lost to Congress’ Amarjit Singh Samra. A senior SAD functionary from Jalandhar said it was a welcome step that the SGPC had recognised the relentless efforts of Kuldeep Singh Wadala towards the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.