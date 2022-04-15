Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vice President on two-day visit to Kashi from today

Vice President of India M Venkaiya Naidu will be on two-day visit to Kashi and will reach here on April 15
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a model of KVC to Vice President Venkaiya Naidu in Lucknow on Thursday. (ht photo)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Vice President of India M Venkaiya Naidu will be on two-day visit to Kashi and will reach here on April 15.

Special security arrangements have been put in place in the city in view of his visit.

The traffic department has made special traffic plan and traffic diversion on different routes in Varanasi in view of the proposed visit of Vice president, said senior official of traffic police in a statement.

The Vice President will watch Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on April 15 evening. On April 16, he will visit KV corridor and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. From Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he will go to Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upavan in Padao area. He will stay at DLW guest house.

