Vice President unveils statue of Dhan Singh Gurjar at Meerut police training school

MEERUT In a tribute to martyr Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled his statue at Police Training School in Meerut on Saturday. Earlier, in the day, the Vice President and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar were welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The event at the police training school was also graced by U.P. governor Anandiben Patel.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi urged people to work for India’s development. Referring to the ‘Panch Prana’ mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last year, Yogi said, “Every Indian should work for a developed India, creating a sense of respect for heritage, the unity and solidarity of the nation, and the realisation of one’s own duties.”

The CM said that the unveiling of the statue is a proud moment for the state. “The Vice President unveiled the statue of immortal fighter Dhan Singh Gurjar at the training school that is being developed as a state-of-the-art facility in the first year of Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal. Martyr Dhan Singh Gurjar sacrificed his youth for the service of the nation and the freedom of the country. I offer my humble tribute and bow down to such a martyr,” said Yogi.

Citing Meerut’s contribution to the 1857 Sepoy uprising, the CM said, “The temple of Baba Aughadnath here was an important focal point of the first freedom struggle of 1857. The spark that Mangal Pandey lit in the Barrackpore Cantonment reached its peak in Meerut... On one hand, martyr Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar was leading from the front in Meerut during the first freedom struggle and on the other, Rani Lakshmi Bai took the command in Jhansi and Tatya Tope in Bithoor. Every part of U.P. participated in the first freedom struggle of 1857.”

The chief minister also said that in the previous six years, the capacity of police training in U.P. has increased three times. “Today, U.P. is widely recognised as the best investment destination in the nation because our police are performing their duties sincerely.”

CM Yogi also pointed out that cybercrime stations are being set up in every district of the state. Also, FSL labs are being established. Along with this, the work of setting up the Institute of Police and Forensic Sciences in Lucknow is also ongoing on a war footing. In addition, several other works are being carried out to increase the capacity of the police. In this sequence, the capacity of the Police Training Institute in Meerut has been increased from 300 to 1,600. Until recently, only constables received training in the district, however, sub-inspectors and inspectors are now being trained as well, the CM added.