Video of wild bears playing football in Odisha goes viral
others

Video of wild bears playing football in Odisha goes viral

Two wild bears kicking a football around and running after it near a patch of forest in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has gone viral over social media
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:18 PM IST
After playing for a while, the bears took the football along with them inside the forest. (HT photo)

Two wild bears kicking a football around and running after it near a patch of forest in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has gone viral over social media.

In the video shot by a youth who was playing with his friends in Sukigaon village under Umerkote block of the district, a mother bear is seen pushing the ball around while her cub watched it from a distance. Nabarangpur DFO Magar Dhanaji Raoso said children were playing football when the two bears suddenly appeared from the forest on Sunday afternoon.

“They were frightened and ran away when they saw the bears. Moments later, the boys found that the bears were not interested in chasing them and actually started playing with the football on the ground. They continued kicking and tossing it up with their legs and mouths. After playing for a while, the bears took the football along with them inside the forest,” said Raoso.

A local villager, who was present when the bears were playing with the football, said the animals probably ventured out for food. “Though there have been instances of bear attack in Nabarangpur, these two did not turn violent. We were initially scared, but were later amused to see the two bears playing,” said a tribal villager of Sukigaon.

