Videographer killed during celebratory firing in Rohtas

A videographer was shot dead during a celebratory firing in a marriage function at Kadawa village under Nokha police station limits of Rohtas district in Bihar on Friday late night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kant Singh, 28, of Masauna village under nearby Sanjhauli police station. He was hired by the groom’s side for videography of a marriage ceremony, police said.

“We have inspected the video camera and smartphone of the deceased to locate the accused. Family members of the deceased would also register a murder case after postmortem examination and cremation,” Nokha station house officer, Rajesh Kumar said.

There was Tilak (a pre-marriage function) of the younger brother of gas agency owner Brajesh Kumar Mishra on Friday night. The celebratory firing started at about 9 pm when the bride and her family reached the venue of the function.

One stray bullet hit the videographer on the chest and he died on the spot, the officials added. The deceased’s father, Ajay Kumar Singh, was called by police and the body was sent for post mortem examination on Saturday morning.

