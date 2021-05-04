Vij accepts that there’s shortage of oxygen in Haryana

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij has finally accepted that there is a scarcity of oxygen in state.

“Our teams are trying to arrange oxygen everywhere in state. There is scarcity because the supply from Odisha and elsewhere is taking time to reach here. But we are trying our best and getting the supply airlifted. The situation will improve soon,” Vij said on Tuesday.

SITUATION IN HOME DISTRICT

His comment comes at a time when a private hospital in his home district has claimed on Tuesday that they have only two hours of liquid oxygen left.

Park Healing Touch Hospital, a private facility on Chandigarh Road, treating Covid patients, flagged the SOS, where 30 critical Covid patients are admitted.

Dr Jagmohan Oberoi, GM (operations), said, “Of total 90 patients, 50 are Covid patients including 30 on ventilator or BiPAP support. We were anxious so we met Vij who asked the DC to supply the gas at the earliest.”

Dr Sukhpreet, district co-ordinator of oxygen supply, said a truck with one tonne oxygen was sent to the hospital, immediately.

Sources in the health department said the Ambala civil hospital is overcrowded with critical patients. Also, MM University Mullana, one of the largest Covid facility in region, had given a similar panic alarm on Monday and oxygen was supplied accordingly.

DC Ashok Kumar Sharma, while inspecting the oxygen plant in Saha said 100 spare cylinders will be sent to Mullana.

