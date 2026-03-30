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    Vikas Marg being decongested through intensified enforcement: Traffic Police

    Police claimed that these combined measures have reduced travel time on the corridor from 20-25 minutes to around 14-15 minutes

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 4:54 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delhi: In a bid to decongest one of east Delhi’s busiest arterial stretches, the Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a series of targeted enforcement and traffic management measures along Vikas Marg, which they claim have resulted in a significant reduction in travel time and improved road discipline.

    Police intensified enforcement, towing away 198 vehicles and clamping nearly 200 others for improper parking, an officer said (Representative photo)
    Police intensified enforcement, towing away 198 vehicles and clamping nearly 200 others for improper parking, an officer said (Representative photo)

    Additional commissioner of police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya on Sunday said Vikas Marg witnesses heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement due to dense residential pockets, commercial establishments, and key metro stations such as Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar and Nirman Vihar. However, issues such as illegal parking, broken central dividers, and chaotic merging of feeder lanes have long contributed to congestion and safety concerns, she said.

    “Over the past two weeks, traffic police intensified enforcement, towing away 198 vehicles and clamping nearly 200 others for improper parking,” she said.

    Simultaneously, structural and regulatory interventions have been introduced, police said. The Laxmi Nagar intersection has been made signal-free to ease stoppage time, while access from Karkari Mor to the Master Plan Road has been restricted to streamline flow and curb wrong-side driving, they said. Without sharing numbers, police said that additional traffic personnel and crane services have also been deployed, alongside coordination with civic agencies for infrastructure repairs.

    Police claimed that these combined measures have reduced travel time on the corridor from 20-25 minutes to around 14-15 minutes.

    So far in 2026, over 11,000 challans have been issued for violations, including illegal parking and unauthorised e-rickshaw operations.

    News/Cities/Others/Vikas Marg Being Decongested Through Intensified Enforcement: Traffic Police
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