Vikramaditya appointed as titular ‘raja’

Keeping up with the centuries old tradition, Vikramadtiya Singh - the heir apparent of Virbhadra Singh - was appointed as the head of the family at the palace in Rampur Bushar
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The royal palace of Rampur Bushar held a close-door ceremony to coronate Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday. (HT File)

Keeping up with the centuries old tradition, Vikramadtiya Singh - the heir apparent of Virbhadra Singh - was appointed as the head of the family at the palace in Rampur Bushar.

The royal palace in Rampur Bushar held a close-door ceremony to coronate Vikramaditya as the ‘raja’ of Bushar. Besides close family and a priest, no one was allowed to be present. Vikramaditya’s wife Sudershna was also present.

The ceremony started in the wee hours of Saturday. No one was allowed to carry mobile phone camera inside the hall. The family did not call the ceremony ‘rajyabhishekh’ of the king.

In accordance with the tradition of the family Vikramaditya was declared the titular head (nominal head of the family). Vikramaditya, who was earlier referred to as ‘tikka sahib’ (the prince) will now be called ‘raja’ while Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh will now be called ‘rajmata’.

Considered a descendent of Praduymna, son of Lord Krisha, Virbhadra was born on June 23, 1934, to Raja Padam Dev and Shanti Devi in the royal family of Rampur Bushahr.

Rampur Bushahr was known as Shonitpur which was believed to be founded by demon king Banasur which later came to be known as Bushar with its capital shifted from Sangla in Kinnaur to Rampur.

Virbahdra was crowned as the king of Bushahr in 1947 at the age of 13 upon the demise of his father.

As per tradition, his coronation had taken place before the cremation of Raja Padam Dev, who was the last king of Bushar. After his death, Virbhadra was made the titular head.

