Villagers refuse to get vaccinated

BETTIAH

Flat refusal by villagers to get vaccinated for Covid-19 has presented a new problem in parts of East Champaran district.

According to officials, no resident in Mangalapur village of Sangrampur block agreed to be vaccinated, saying it could cause harm to them.

“The sentiment against vaccination is deep seated in villages,” said Dr. Shital Narula, in-charge of public health centre (PHC), Areraj.

Officials said only 17 people agreed for vaccination at Binwaliya village (in Areraj block), which has a population of around 250. At Salaha village of the same block, the turnout for the second dose was very low. “As against over 100 vaccinated ones, mere 25 agreed for the second dose,” Dr Narula said.

High drama unfolded at Mangalapur in Sangrampur block after a medical team reached to administer vaccine. “During six hours of our stay in the village, not a single resident agreed for vaccination and hence we had to return,” said Dr Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of PHC, Sangrampur.

“The villagers say they are scared after a person died 15 days after taking vaccination. We are planning to launch an awareness drive,” said an official, refusing to be identified.

“Will you take care of our family if the vaccine backfires?” was their common refrain, said Om Prakash Kumar, village headman, Baraiyatola Rajpur panchayat.

