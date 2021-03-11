Home / Cities / Others / Vimantal police station gets new address
PUNE After almost 13 years, the Vimantal police station, which has its jurisdiction over Viman Nagar and Lohegaon areas has got its own premises at a plot near Khalsa Dairy in Viman Nagar
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:13 PM IST
PUNE After almost 13 years, the Vimantal police station, which has its jurisdiction over Viman Nagar and Lohegaon areas has got its own premises at a plot near Khalsa Dairy in Viman Nagar.

Earlier the police station was functioning from a rented building situated on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta inaugurated the new premises of the police station on Thursday.

Joint CP (law and order) Dr Ravindra Shisve, additional CP (Crime) Ashok Morale, additional CP (east region) Namdev Chavan, additional CP (west region) Sanjay Shinde, DCP (special branch) Mitesh Ghatte, ACP (Yerawada division) Kishor Jadhav and area residents were present during the inaugural function.

Gupta said, “We hope that the area residents will get better services here. The new premises are spacious and will provide the necessary comfort level to the complainants and citizens at large. However, this is not a permanent location for the police station. We will build a state of the art building of the police station.”

Vimantal police station was formed in 2008 when the officiating additional CP (admin) Jalindar Supekar was posted as DCP Zone IV.

Pankaj Deshmukh, DCP (Zone 4), said “ The incumbent senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar, incharge of Vimantal police station, took painstaking efforts to change the infrastructure and location of the police station in its jurisdiction and has done a commendable job for the citizens and the police force.”

