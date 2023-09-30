Viral video spurs FIR against cab driver for injuring 4-yr-old girl in hit-and-run

letters@htlive.com

Hit-and-Run Horror (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LUCKNOW In a heart-wrenching incident captured on video, a four-year-old child was hit by a cab, prompting legal action. An FIR has been registered at the Thakurganj police station in Lucknow after the shocking footage of the hit-and-run went viral.

The victim, identified as four-year-old Alina, was playing outside her residence when the cab knocked her, according to Noor Alam, the young girl’s father.

An investigation has determined that the accident occurred on the morning of September 27th, around 10:31 am, in the Adarsh Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Thakurganj police station.

Speaking on the incident, Thakurganj SHO Vikash Rai said, “The FIR has been lodged against unidentified individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of negligence. The complaint was filed by the child’s distraught family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Describing the horrific ordeal, Alina’s mother, Shabina, said, “She was initially trapped under the right front wheel of the vehicle, then was dragged a considerable distance without the driver taking notice. She suffered multiple injuries to her head, chest, and legs. We rushed her to Balarampur hospital, where she is still receiving medical care.”

Noor Alam, the father of the injured child and a rickshaw puller by profession, expressed his anguish, saying, “We contacted the car owner and requested financial assistance to cover the medical expenses. Due to our financial constraints, we initially admitted our child to a private hospital but had to transfer her to a government hospital later. Regrettably, three days after the tragic incident, the car owner has yet to provide any support.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is being pursued based on the car’s registration number, which originates from Kanpur. Authorities are trying to nab the cab driver responsible for this tragic incident.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!