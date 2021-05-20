Home / Cities / Others / ‘Virtually’ back to class: Schools, colleges resume online teaching
others

‘Virtually’ back to class: Schools, colleges resume online teaching

Lucknow: All major higher educational institutions in the state, including the Lucknow University and affiliated colleges, resumed online classes from Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 11:16 PM IST
HT Image

Lucknow: All major higher educational institutions in the state, including the Lucknow University and affiliated colleges, resumed online classes from Thursday.

To note, all educational activities in the institutions were suspended since May 1, as per the government’s order.

Vice chancellor of Lucknow University, Alok Kumar Rai said, “ Online classes of all departments began from today following state government’s orders. All students and almost all teaching staff joined the online classes from their homes. “

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, AKTU and all attached colleges of LU also began online classes.

In most institutes, only principal, head of department and deans came to the college.

Besides teaching staff, only half of the other staff of the university and colleges came to the campus as per directions of the state government. The staff has been asked to come on a rotational basis. The other half has been told to complete the work from home.

CMS, La Martiniere Boys’ College and other schools also resumed online classes. “Online classes are a great boon in these tough times .Today, I felt a great sense of belonging and after logging into my class. We had a lot of interaction and discussion and my students enjoyed it with very enthusiastic responses,” said Vaibhav Srivastava, Class XII teacher, CMS Kanpur Road Campus.

Anupama Sondhi of CMS GN Extension, ICSE Section said, “I welcome the decision of the government to allow online classes from today. The students were very happy and joined in big numbers .Online classes literally take education to the homes of the students.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP