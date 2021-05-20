‘Virtually’ back to class: Schools, colleges resume online teaching

Lucknow: All major higher educational institutions in the state, including the Lucknow University and affiliated colleges, resumed online classes from Thursday.

To note, all educational activities in the institutions were suspended since May 1, as per the government’s order.

Vice chancellor of Lucknow University, Alok Kumar Rai said, “ Online classes of all departments began from today following state government’s orders. All students and almost all teaching staff joined the online classes from their homes. “

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, AKTU and all attached colleges of LU also began online classes.

In most institutes, only principal, head of department and deans came to the college.

Besides teaching staff, only half of the other staff of the university and colleges came to the campus as per directions of the state government. The staff has been asked to come on a rotational basis. The other half has been told to complete the work from home.

CMS, La Martiniere Boys’ College and other schools also resumed online classes. “Online classes are a great boon in these tough times .Today, I felt a great sense of belonging and after logging into my class. We had a lot of interaction and discussion and my students enjoyed it with very enthusiastic responses,” said Vaibhav Srivastava, Class XII teacher, CMS Kanpur Road Campus.

Anupama Sondhi of CMS GN Extension, ICSE Section said, “I welcome the decision of the government to allow online classes from today. The students were very happy and joined in big numbers .Online classes literally take education to the homes of the students.”