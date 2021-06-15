Visitors to be monitored through e-pass portal in Himachal

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said though the government has removed the condition of RT-PCR negative report entering the state they must follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Nobody will be allowed to flout the norms fixed by the government to check spread of the coronavirus, said Thakur while replying to a media query about heavy rush of tourists seen on state’s borders.

Thakur said people visiting the state would be monitored through registration in Covid e-pass software. Pass applicants have to enter their particulars in the online system and details of their arrival were being shared with all the stakeholders concerned.

The CM said hoteliers have been directed to strictly follow the SoPs. He also urged the tourists to adhere to Covid guidelines, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

About the state’s vaccination campaign, he said about 25.17 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries and efforts were on to complete the drive timely.