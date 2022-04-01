Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vivek Sheel Soni is new Mohali SSP

Soni will take charge as the Mohali SSP on Friday afternoon. (HT)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Vivek Sheel Soni was appointed as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, following a reshuffle by the Punjab government on Thursday.

A 2011-batch IPS officer, Soni has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and now has been posted as the Gurdaspur SSP.

Prior to his posting in Mohali, Soni was the Rupnagar SSP after also having served as the Sangrur SSP. He will take charge in Mohali on Friday afternoon. “I will adopt zero tolerance towards corruption. Cops will have to discharge their duties honestly. Ensuring justice for victims will also be among my foremost tasks,” said Soni

