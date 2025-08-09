Vrindavan widows keep alive annual rakhi tradition with PM Modi

Four elderly widows from an ashram in Vrindavan tied ‘rakhis’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. Continuing the long-standing tradition, they also brought 1,001 handcrafted rakhis to the Prime Minister’s residence as a gesture of goodwill. Elderly widows from Vrindavan tying rakhi to PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. (Video grab from PM X handle)

The four widows representing the widow community of Vrindavan, included Geeta Dasi and Tarun Lata from Radha Tila Ashram, along with Chabi Sharma and Sadhana Dasi from Maa Sharda Ashram. The group was led by 70-year-old Chabi Sharma.

“These elderly widows brought 1001 specially handcrafted Rakhis along with sweets. These unique Rakhis were lovingly made by widows residing in ashrams supported by Sulabh International as part of its Widows Welfare Programme,” stated Kumar Dilip, president of Sulabh International.

Each rakhi was decorated with vibrant images of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and the Prime Minister, symbolising both spiritual connection and personal affection. The women from these ashrams have been tying rakhis on the Prime Minister for several years.

Over the past two weeks, Maa Sharda Ashram hosted a rakhi-making workshop in which about a dozen widows enthusiastically designed and decorated the rakhis.

Manu Ghosh, an 81-year-old widow who has previously tied rakhi on the Prime Minister’s wrist, said in Vrindavan, “Even though I did not travel this year, I feel so happy and excited making rakhis for Modi Ji. All these rakhis are filled with our love.”