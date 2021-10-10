Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / VTR to reopen for tourists from Oct 15
others

VTR to reopen for tourists from Oct 15

Located at a distance of about 230 km from state capital Patna, the forests of VTR are home to tigers, boars and a number of reptiles, besides monkeys.
The forest safari in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), which was suspended this April during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, is set to reopen for tourists from October 15. (Representative Picture) (Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 10:13 PM IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

The forest safari in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), which was suspended this April during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, is set to reopen for tourists from October 15 with new and revised packages, officials said on Sunday.

HK Rai, wildlife conservator and field director of VTR, said,“As part of the new packages, separate buses for Valmikinagar and Manguraha would leave Patna every Friday for sightseeing and return on Sunday. Tourists are required to pay 4,500 for the same.”

On the other hand, the charges for the existing 25-km-long jungle safari package has been hiked to 2,000 from 1,500, Rai said, clarifying that the same was necessitated due to hike in fuel prices.

Located at a distance of about 230 km from state capital Patna, the forests of VTR are home to tigers, boars and a number of reptiles, besides monkeys.

The Bihar government has been trying to promote ecotourism in VTR since 2012-13. However, the number of tourists has declined sharply owing to the pandemic, said an official, refusing to be identified. “VTR has registered a footfall of mere 35,000 tourists after unlock,” said the official.

The tourist season at VTR starts from October and continues till mid-June.

