Waning crowds & charisma: Nitish’s Samriddhi Yatra reflects changing political mood in Bihar

KHAGARIA/KATIHAR: CM Nitish Kumar during his Yatra. (HT Photo)

A moment of visible irritation by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during his recent public outreach programme has triggered renewed debate over the state of his political appeal as he prepares to transition to the Rajya Sabha after nearly two decades of leading Bihar’s government.

During a Jan Samwad (public rally) event in Khagaria district on March 13, part of Kumar’s five-day Samriddhi Yatra, the chief minister was forced to interrupt his speech to admonish sections of the audience leaving the venue midway. The incident unfolded at Sansarpur Maidan when the chief minister noticed people dispersing while he was still addressing the gathering.

Visibly displeased, Kumar urged the crowd to stay back, calling out from the dais in colloquial Hindi: “Arre kahe bhagal ja raha hai? Aiye ladka… Janegi nahi, hum yahi ka sab kuch batawenge. Mana karo, mana karo… Kahe ke liye bhag rahi hai? Arre abhi hum kah rahe hai poora Bihar ka, isske baad hum aap ke liye kahenge. Khoob achcha kaam hoga. Ab aap ke yahan hum kitne baar aate rahe… Aagey hum sab bataibe karenge. Ek bhi idhar-udhar mat jaiye… rahiye. (Why are you running away? Come here… I will tell you everything about your area. Don’t go anywhere, stay here).”

The unusual public appeal underscored what observers say may be a shift in public enthusiasm for a leader who once commanded large crowds across the state.

The Samriddhi Yatra — widely perceived in political circles as Kumar’s final major public outreach exercise as chief minister — concluded on Saturday. The septuagenarian leader has already filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on March 5 and is expected to enter Parliament’s Upper House following polling scheduled for March 16.

The Khagaria episode has been interpreted by some analysts as emblematic of a broader political transition. Social scientist DM Diwakar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, believes the incident reflects a gradual decline in Kumar’s once formidable mass appeal.

According to Diwakar, many voters now see Kumar’s long political innings as nearing its conclusion. “People feel he has played his innings and may not have much more to deliver,” he said, adding that recent developments in his political and personal sphere have also shaped public perceptions.

The entry of Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, into the Janata Dal (United) has further altered the political narrative around the chief minister. For some observers, the move invites comparisons with other regional leaders who brought their family members into politics, including Lalu Prasad.

“People now see Nitish Kumar as no different from other leaders who have promoted family members in politics,” Diwakar said, arguing that the perception has dented the reformist image Kumar cultivated in the early years of his tenure.

Another factor shaping the mood at recent rallies, analysts say, is the perception of unequal benefits from government welfare initiatives.

Women have been among the biggest beneficiaries of Kumar’s governance model, particularly through programmes linked to self-help groups such as Jeevika and schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which recently provided financial assistance for women’s self-employment.

While these initiatives have strengthened women’s economic participation and political support for Kumar, Diwakar argues they have also generated a sense of neglect among some male voters. “Men increasingly feel sidelined, and that frustration sometimes becomes visible in public gatherings,” he said.

Kumar’s political identity has long rested on a development narrative that helped him rise to power in 2005 after defeating the long-dominant Rashtriya Janata Dal government led by Lalu Prasad. Infrastructure expansion, improvements in law and order, and welfare initiatives formed the core of his governance agenda during his early years in office.

However, analysts say sustaining that momentum has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

Diwakar argues that the outcomes of the last three years appear “regressive and decelerating” compared with the first decade of Kumar’s rule. Political realignments have also contributed to a shifting perception of his leadership. Kumar has alternated alliances between the National Democratic Alliance and the RJD-led bloc multiple times over the past decade — a series of moves that critics say has weakened his credibility.

Beyond politics, structural constraints are also affecting the mobilisation capacity of the ruling establishment.

Bihar is currently facing fiscal pressures, with reports of delayed payments to contractors and vendors. According to analysts, this financial crunch has indirectly affected the logistics of organising large political gatherings, which often depend on extensive local arrangements.

As a result, attendance at some of Kumar’s recent rallies has been relatively modest, with participation often driven largely by women associated with Jeevika self-help groups.

For observers, this contrasts sharply with the large, enthusiastic crowds that characterised Kumar’s earlier outreach programmes such as the Vikas Yatra and other statewide tours.

Discontent is also visible among sections of the Muslim community, traditionally considered an important component of Kumar’s support base.

Some voters interpret his move to the Rajya Sabha as a withdrawal from active state politics at a time when the community faces growing political uncertainty.

Mohammad Yusuf, a tractor repair shop owner from Jharkaha Mohana Chandpur village in Katihar district, said he deliberately skipped Kumar’s rally held at Barjhalla panchayat ground in Pranpur block during the Samriddhi Yatra.

“There is no point in attending the rally now,” he said, reflecting a sense of disengagement shared by several residents in the area.

The Samriddhi Yatra was designed as a final outreach effort to showcase the government’s achievements and gather feedback from the public. Yet the Khagaria episode and the mixed response to some rallies have also highlighted the shifting political landscape in Bihar.

For nearly two decades, Kumar remained the central figure in the state’s politics, steering multiple governments and shaping Bihar’s development narrative. As he prepares to move to the Rajya Sabha, the muted public response in parts of the state may signal the closing of a political chapter and the beginning of a new, uncertain phase in Bihar’s leadership transition.