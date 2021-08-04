Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
War of words plagues Congress’ Patiala unit

In a letter to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, PUNSUP vice-chairman Krishan Kumar Budhu has accused the mayor of corruption, misusing of power in awarding contracts and of promoting illegal construction.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has been accused of corruption; he has dismissed all such statements as rubbish. (HT photo)

Patiala City mayor Sanjiv Bittu and PUNSUP vice-chairman Krishan Kumar Budhu are indulging in a war of words against each other, exposing the factionalism in the district unit of the Congress. Bittu is a protégé of MP Preneet Kaur, while Budhu is considered close to BIS Chahal, adviser to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Preneet is the wife of Amarinder.

In a letter to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Budhu has accused the mayor of corruption, misusing of power in awarding contracts and of promoting illegal construction.

“I decided to rake up issue, as corruption is denting the image of Congress in the city of the CM. It is my moral duty to raise voice against such leaders,” alleges the letter.

In response, the mayor has said, “Bidhu is a frustrated leader and is levelling baseless charges.” District Congress committee president KK Malhotra and PRTC chairman KK Sharma have come out in Bittu’s support. They claimed that Budhu was indulging in anti-party activities.

On Tuesday evening, Budhu issued another press release and said that Malhotra and Sharma had no moral right to demand action against him, as both leaders had worked against party candidate Brahm Mohindra in the 1997 elections.

“All these three leaders are surviving in politics by pleasing the members of the royal family. The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee must act against them,” he claimed.

SAD district president Harpal Juneja said such charges of Congress leaders against each other proved that corruption was rampant. “The CM must order a probe,” he said.

