Was planning to restart preparation for prelims: UPSC 4th ranker Raghav Jhunjhunwala

Brimming with vim and vigour, 25-year-old Raghav Jhunjhunwala, who secured the fourth rank in the Civil Services Examination 2026 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday, said the result came as a surprise to him as he had not expected qualify this year and was already planning to resume preparation for the next preliminary examination in the coming days. Raghav Jhunjhunwala with his family members on Friday (HT PHOTO)

Talking to Hindustan Times over phone, Raghav said he was overwhelmed after learning about his result and initially found it difficult to believe that he had qualified with the fourth rank in one of the country’s most competitive examinations. “To be honest I wasn’t hopeful this time. I was just planning to restart my preparation strategy for the next preliminary examination,” said the fourth ranker, who cleared his matriculation from a private school in Muzaffarpur in 2017, which wound up its operation recently.

A resident of Pankaj Market area in Muzaffarpur, Raghav, the son of Ashok Jhunjhunwala did his Intermediate in Commerce from a college in Muzaffarpur in 2019. “He was among toppers of the state,” said Arun Chamariya, Raghav’s maternal uncle who supported his family after the early demise of his father Ashok Jhunjhunwala. After his Intermediate, he switched to Economics and got enrolled Sri Ram of Commerce in Delhi University which he notched up a gold medal in 2022.

Raghav said his success was the result of consistent hard work, disciplined study and unwavering support from his family and mentors. He added that focusing on the basics, regular revision and maintaining faith in the preparation process played a key role in achieving the feat.

“This was my third attempt. In the second attempt I qualified for interview but failed to make it as I secured only 898 marks,” said Jhunjhunwala who opted for Economic as an optional subject in the UPSC.

“I did not bother to go for higher education and devoted my full time in the preparation for the examination,” said Jhunjhunwala.

Attributing his success to his parents and other maternal members of his, the UPSC topper boastfully says his mother Anju Jhunjhunwala and maternal Arun Chamariya have been the source for inspiration who mentored and encouraged him for UPSC.

“Chips were down and I was a tad disappointed when I could only clear preliminary in first attempt in 2023,” he said.