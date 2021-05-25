Water police keep vigil to prevent dumping of bodies in rivers

: In a bid to stop dead bodies from being dumped in the Ganga and other rivers, Jal police is busy patrolling the rivers on motorboats round-the-clock. Besides stopping people from dumping bodies in rivers, Jal police is also ensuring that buried bodies do not get uncovered and fall in the rivers as the river changes course from time to time.

Senior police officials are also inspecting different ghats in the district regularly and are patrolling in the river with their teams.

Teams of Jal police, PAC and SDRF have been deployed at different ghats of the district to stop people from immersing or burying dead bodies. However, no dead body has been found floating in rivers yet, officials claimed.

On Sunday, SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi, SP Crime Ashutosh Mishra, SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit and SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh patrolled the waters in Sangam area and inspected the cremation ghats. They issued instructions to Jal police, PAC and SDRF teams to remain alert and keep strict watch at the ghat and surrounding areas.

SP Crime Ashutosh Mishra said Jal Police personnel have been asked to remain mobile on motorboats and water scooters. A PAC platoon along with two motorboats have been deployed at Shringverpur ghat, an SDRF team with two motorboats are present at Phaphamau Ghat, half PAC platoons along with one motorboat each are deployed at Arail and Chhatnag Ghats. Moreover, Jal police teams with motorboats are active at Dshahshmegh and other ghats.

SP Crime further said no dead body had been found floating in river. All steps were being taken to ensure that bodies were properly cremated instead of being immersed or buried in sand, he added.

Earlier, video footages and photographs of graves at Shringverpur and other ghats have gone viral around a week back. Later, some videos of dogs digging graves and feasting on bodies also went viral following which administration spring up into action. Not only force was deployed at ghats, but efforts were launched to cover up the bodies that have come up in the sand due to winds or rains.

Residents living on riverbanks said that large number of bodies buried in sand may come up and pose health hazards if water level rises in coming days.