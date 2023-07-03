Kanwar Yatra: Security of devotees, Kanwariyas at ghats big challenge for water police in Prayagraj

Following a number of drowning occurrences at the Ganga ghats here over the past several months, the water police in Prayagraj are on high alert due to the rush of devotees and Kanwariyas during the Sawan month, starting on Tuesday.

The main ghats where thousands of Kanwariyas and devotees pour in every year are Shringverpur Ghat, two ghats in Phaphamau, Dashashawamegh Ghat, Ramghat, Kali Road Ghat, Chhatnag Ghat, Arail Ghat, Sirsa Ghat and Sangam etc. Besides these, the Prayagraj district has thousands of other ghats on rivers Ganga and Yamuna in Jhunsi, Handia, Karchhana, Meja etc. (HT FILE PHOTO)

However, according to reports, an inadequate number of divers is posing difficulties in ensuring security at the ghats, due to which now the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will also man the ghats to avert any untoward situation, officials said.

The people in rural areas turn up at the smaller ghats in large numbers for taking a bath and taking holy water during Sawan to offer water on Shivalay. Therefore, unwanted situations cannot be ruled out in such a vast assembly of devotees. However, the water police do not have enough divers to cover all the ghats where devotees would congregate and the local police and boatmen who will be present at the ghats will be responsible for the protection of pilgrims.

The water police itself has a smaller staff in comparison to the large number of ghats in Prayagraj city and rural areas. At present the water police has eight staff members which include two sub-inspectors, two head constables, two boatmen and two motorboat drivers. Besides, the water police have 10 divers who are deployed on a contract basis while the mela authority has 12 divers on a contractual basis who also work under the water police.

Water police officials said that besides divers, the PAC flood control unit and NDRF team will also man the ghats. The officials said that they have three platoons of PAC under them.

Water police in-charge Gopal Yadav said the contract of 10 divers is to be renewed.

He further said that devotees should not cross the deep-water barricading while taking a dip and should remain behind the rope tied for security. People should also avoid going into deep waters as the water level in the river often fluctuates, he added.

It is worth mentioning that on June 4, seven students drowned at Sangam during a storm that hit the region. On June 9, two students drowned at Phaphamau Ghat, on June 14 an RAF personnel, his son and daughter along with his neighbour’s son drowned in Ganga while taking a bath near Phaphamau Ghat. Moreover, there have been other similar incidents in which three MNNIT students and other persons drowned in rivers in the district.

