Water pools, ice popsicles: Sloth bears, elephants beat the heat

The soaring temperature is a cause for concern even for members of the animal kingdom. However, those at the wildlife conservation centre of Wildlife SOS are lucky with extra measures to ensure cooler conditions for elephants and sloth bears.

As temperatures surge across Uttar Pradesh, wildlife conservation NGO–Wildlife SOS has adopted innovative measures for their rescued elephants and bears to provide them respite from the heat. “Water pools are available in every enclosure for animals to swim in and cool off as well as water sprinklers that help soften the ground and create cool zones inside their free-ranging enclosures” stated Arnita Shandilya, the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS through a statement.

“At the NGO’s Elephant Conservation & Care Center and Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura, all 29 resident pachyderms are given refreshing scrub baths every morning and they have access to jumbo pools in their spacious enclosures,” she stated.

“While the older elephants prefer spending hours simply relaxing in the cool refreshing water, some of the younger, more playful ones like Peanut, Coconut, Laxmi and Chanchal enjoy splashing around in the pool! The elephants also enjoy taking dust baths and throwing mud on their backs during the day. This acts as a natural sunscreen and protects their skin from the harsh sun,” the statement read.

“At the Agra Bear Rescue Facility—the sloth bear rescue and rehabilitation centre, resident bears relish platters of refreshing summer fruits and popsicles which have delicious pieces of juicy fruits frozen in blocks of ice to help beat the heat! These specially designed enrichments also provide much needed mental and physical stimulation and enrichment,” informed sources at the Agra Bear Rescue centre.

“The bears are also given vitamin and electrolyte supplements in their daily porridge and also in the drinking water to ensure they stay hydrated. In addition, individual bear dens have designated coolers that blow cool air into the bear dens,” said Dr S Ilayaraja, deputy director veterinary services for Wildlife SOS.

“Our primary aim with these summer management measures is to help elephants and bears under our care. We have provided sufficient shade and adequate water in all the enclosures. Special dietary arrangements have also been made and we are including vitamin supplements and electrolyte solutions to prevent heat strokes and dehydration,” said Dr Ilayaraja.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO Wildlife SOS, said, “It is reassuring to see that our efforts have brought a positive change to the lives of rescued animals. Our dedicated team of veterinarians and animal caregivers work round the clock to ensure that the elephants and bears are able to stay cool during summer.”

Baiju Raj MV, director conservation projects, Wildlife SOS said, “Wildlife SOS aims to provide the rescued animals in our care a high degree of lifetime veterinary care, enrichment and a high quality of life. It fills our hearts with joy to watch them relaxing in the water or enjoying their special juicy fruit diet and ice popsicles.”