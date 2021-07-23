Water recedes as Thane district records just 27mm rainfall

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that was flooded on Thursday with rivers swelling across Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur cities, saw less downpour on Friday, and the water had receded.

The seven talukas that fall in the Thane district received only 27mm rainfall on Friday, while on Thursday a total of 147mm rainfall was recorded.

“No casualty was reported due to natural calamity in Thane district. The work of repairing the roads and bridges, which were damaged due to the flood, is being undertaken by the concerned department,” said Shivaji Patil, deputy collector, Thane.

As per the Thane district records a total of 7,000 residents were rescued from flood-affected areas across the district, from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon.

As per the district records, two men had drowned in flood water near a cemetery located at Chinchawli, Ambernath, on Thursday evening. The rescue operations were initiated, and bodies were recovered after 12 hours of operation. The two were identified as Vinayak Sanjay Parab, 18, and Ishaan Mohidekar, 20.

“Three of them from Kalyan had come for a stroll in the premises and two of them went for a swim in the floodwater. The rescue operations were initiated by the local team. They carried out the operation on Thursday evening when the rainfall was less, and the water had receded,” added Patil.

Residents of Anupam Nagar in Kalyan (West) pulled all their belongings that were destroyed in the flood water on Friday morning and took up the cleaning work. “Our lives have come to a standstill. All our belongings are destroyed in the floodwater,” said Mahesh Sawant, 35, a resident.

On Friday, a 40-feet wide boundary wall of Garden Enclave society, at Siddhanchal​​, Thane (West), collapsed. There were no casualties or injuries reported. The remaining portion of the wall continues to be in a dangerous condition. The Regional Disaster Management Cell has put up temporary barricades within the premises for the safety of residents as a precautionary measure.