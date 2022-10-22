Water recedes, flood situation improves in East U.P.

The flood situation in most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh has shown signs of considerable improvement in the past two days. This has brought relief to the people.

River Saryu in Ayodhya is now reported to be 43 cm below its warning point. River Budhi Rapti and Rohni are also below their danger mark.

In Gorakhpur district, River Rapti started receding from Friday morning and came down three cm from its previous level. Even though it is still flowing 1.11 metres above its warning point, official sources claimed that it would recede at a faster pace in the coming two days.

Executive engineer flood division, Rupesh Khare, said that in Gorakhpur, 43 villages were still marooned but the number of flood-affected villages had come down from 301 to 244. District officials have started withdrawal of deployed boats, he added.

Residents of affected villages, where flood water had cleared, started assessing the loss to their crops, houses, cattle and feared outbreak of diseases. Local authorities have launched a sanitation drive in schools that were inundated and were shut down. Village head of flood-hit village Koliya, Vijay Bahadur Yadav, said that after the Diwali vacation, school was likely to resume.

Siddharthnagar district was the worst affected as downstream Rapti had left behind a trail of destruction. Five people of the district lost their lives as they drowned in flood waters at different places. District magistrate Siddharthnagar, Sanjeev Ranjan, warned people to remain cautious for a few more days.

