Water supply normal in Mumbai , wall to protect plant

The city’s water supply has now normalised and there will be no shortage of water supply, civic officials said on Monday, a day after Asia’s largest water filtration plant in Bhandup had submerged under water due to heavy rainfall. BMC has advised that citizens continue boiling water as a precautionary measure for next two days.

After the filtration plant went under water on Sunday, water supply was affected in several parts of the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that it has decided to construct a flood-retaining wall around the complex to prevent rain water from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) entering the Bhandup filtration plant. According to BMC officials, the construction of the retaining wall is an extension of the existing wall that is constructed around the complex.

“There is already an existing retaining wall but what we will construct now will be an extension in portions where there is no wall currently. This will prevent the rain water from entering into our filtration plant,” a BMC official said.

BMC will also ask SGNP authorities to construct a separate drainage line or a canal that diverts all the rainwater towards Tulsi Lake instead of the Bhandup pumping station.

“Currently, the rain water enters through a drain into the Bhandup plant, from where it goes to Tulsi Lake and gets filtered in an independent plant near the lake. However, now we are going to propose to forest authorities that they construct an independent storm water drain facility that takes water directly to Tulsi Lake, bypassing the Bhandup plant, as we cannot have waterlogging inside the plant in the future because it affects water supply in the city.” The BMC official said,

The Bhandup plant filters 65% of the total 3,850 million litres of drinking water that BMC supplies daily to the city.