Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow
Due to a repair work at south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, water supply to some of the localities in that area will be affected on Friday and Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Thursday.
“Due to some miscellaneous work, the evening water supply on January 15 and the morning water supply on January 16 will not be available in South Delhi areas, which receive water from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant,” the DJB said.
The areas that will be affected by the repair work are Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Kailash Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, GK, Vasant Kunj, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sarita Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Shahpur Jat, Panchsheel Park, Sidharth Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Chattarpur.
The DJB said that the shutdown period will be of 15 hours, from 10am on Friday to 1am on Saturday.
3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister
Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine
Allow us to reopen, coaching class owners in Maharashtra urge
MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities fear losing year
Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 52,558
Half of Mumbai’s population to be vaccinated in a year?
Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic
Ludhiana school suicide: 2 days on, DEO instructs all teachers to check classes before leaving
Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday
GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29
Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village
Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors
Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala
Psychiatrist trained in Mumbai elected dean of UK college
Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
