Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow

Due to a repair work at south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, water supply to some of the localities in that area will be affected on Friday and Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Thursday.

“Due to some miscellaneous work, the evening water supply on January 15 and the morning water supply on January 16 will not be available in South Delhi areas, which receive water from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant,” the DJB said.

The areas that will be affected by the repair work are Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Kailash Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, GK, Vasant Kunj, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sarita Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Shahpur Jat, Panchsheel Park, Sidharth Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Chattarpur.

The DJB said that the shutdown period will be of 15 hours, from 10am on Friday to 1am on Saturday.