Water supply will improve soon, says DJB vice-chief; visits Haiderpur treatment plant

New Delhi Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday inspected the Haiderpur treatment plant to check the water level after the Haryana government released supplies in the Yamuna on Tuesday.

Chadha said once the full volume of water reaches the plants, the utility will again be able to achieve the original optimum production of 945MGD (million gallons per day). “With this, areas that are still getting thin supply will also have their supply restored,” he said.

“It takes around three days for water to reach all water treatment plants (WTPs) across Delhi, and another day or two for it to reach all households. We are monitoring the speed at which water is flowing in at the Haiderpur WTP,” Chadha said in a statement.

The Haiderpur plant is Asia’s second-largest plant that filters and treats more than 200MGD water, he said. Haryana releases raw water in the river Yamuna, which is treated at the WTPs and supplied to households.

“Two major water channels of Delhi --- CLC (Carrier Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) have started receiving Yamuna water in good proportions and it will have a direct impact on increasing water treatment and production capacity,” the senior AAP leader said.

On Sunday, the DJB filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to release the share of water that Delhi is legally entitled to. On Tuesday, the DJB said Haryana has released 16,000 cusecs of water. In 1995, the Supreme Court asked Haryana and other neighbouring states to release a fixed quantity of water to the national capital so that it can fulfil its drinking requirements.

“The Wazirabad barrage from where raw water from the river is transported through different channels will soon see a spike in the water levels. DJB engineers and officers are present at different water treatment plants, not only in Delhi but also in Haryana to monitor the flow of water there,” Chadha added.