Watercolour workshop held in Ludhiana

Jaswant Singh Zafar, deputy chief engineer, PSPCL, who is also a poet and prose writer, organised a watercolour painting workshop at Vivek Sath community and art centre in Ghelewal village on Sunday, in memory of his late son Vivek Singh Pandher.

World-renowned painter Parvinder Kikku led the workshop, which was attended by 50 persons aged 14 and above, including students and artists. He spoke about the techniques and nuances of watercolour painting and demonstrated it.

Vivek Singh Pandher, 22, was studying at the engineering school at the University of British Columbia and had died after attending the Paradiso Festival in Washington state in 2015.