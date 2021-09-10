Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wazir's demise: Passenger, commercial vehicles to remain off road for a day in J&K
others

Wazir’s demise: Passenger, commercial vehicles to remain off road for a day in J&K

Wazir had been the chairman of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association and instrumental in raising many of the issues related to the transporters.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Senior Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader (JKNCL) TS Wazir was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Moti Nagar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Following the death of former MLC and National Conference leader TS Wazir in Delhi under mysterious circumstances, All J&K Transport Welfare Association has given a call for complete ‘Chakka Jam’ across the union territory on Friday. He had been the chairman of the association.

In an official statement issued here, the association stated that ‘no passenger or commercial vehicle will ply on the road from Lakhanpur to Srinagar and Uri on Friday to express resentment against the killing of late TS Wazir’.

The association has also demanded an impartial probe by a special investigation team and stern action against the culprits responsible for his killing.

