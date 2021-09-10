Wazir’s demise: Passenger, commercial vehicles to remain off road for a day in J&K

Following the death of former MLC and National Conference leader TS Wazir in Delhi under mysterious circumstances, All J&K Transport Welfare Association has given a call for complete ‘Chakka Jam’ across the union territory on Friday. He had been the chairman of the association.

In an official statement issued here, the association stated that ‘no passenger or commercial vehicle will ply on the road from Lakhanpur to Srinagar and Uri on Friday to express resentment against the killing of late TS Wazir’.

The association has also demanded an impartial probe by a special investigation team and stern action against the culprits responsible for his killing.