We have all failed: HC on Covid crisis

PATNA

The Patna High Court on Tuesday once again made strong observations against the state government for its inept handling of the Covid crisis, but refrained from passing any order, which has been reserved for May 6, after it was informed by advocate general Lalit Kishore midway through the hearing that the state had announced a lockdown till May 15.

“At least one order has been complied with,” the bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Mohit Kumar Shah observed.

As soon as the proceedings began at 11 am, the court was angry that not enough had been done and the court could not go on waiting, putting the lives of the people at risk.

“We have all failed. All of us feel ashamed for what we have done. Don’t make a joke of the proceedings. We cannot wait. We cannot play with the lives of the people, you may. It is an observation on us also that we have failed. This has happened only because we depended on the state officials and false assurances given by the state officials,” bench observed.

When the advocate general tried to defend the state government saying it had taken effective steps, sanctioned ₹50 lakh to the ESIC hospital on Monday along with manpower and took exception to the court’s remark that he should not make joke of the proceedings, the bench asked him to name the hospitals where beds had been increased.

When the AG took the name of Rajedendra Nagar Hospital (150 beds), the bench said it was nothing. “You had said about 1,000 beds at the IGIMS and 500 beds at the ESIC hospital, but it could not start. PMCH is in a shambles, NMCH is struggling,” the bench said. “The orders we have passed from the first date when we first took the matter on April 15 speak for themselves. In our opinion, certain drastic measures need to be taken to tackle the situation in the state, which has already gone beyond control.”

The court also questioned the functioning of dedicated Covid care centres, saying most beds were vacant since there were no facilities there.

The court also asked additional solicitor general KN Singh to seek instructions in the light of today’s proceedings and AG to file a detailed affidavit on the progress made by the state’s health department in fighting the Covid crisis.

“The court will pass appropriate orders on Thursday. The court will fail in its duty if necessary orders are not passed in the larger public interest to ensure right of life to the people in the state,” the bench said.

