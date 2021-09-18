Weather system over Bay of Bengal to decide fate of monsoon’s revival

PUNE As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD, though rainfall activity has reduced, another system over the Bay of Bengal may make the monsoon active again.

Currently, Pune district has received seven per cent excess rainfall for the period between June 1 and September 17.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that Pune city in the coming days, will witness light to very light rainfall.

“The weather across Pune city will be cloudy till September 19. During the afternoon, the city may witness light to very light rainfall during this time,” said Kashyapi.

Across four subdivisions in Maharashtra, from September 19 onwards, rainfall is likely to make a return.

“From September 19 onwards, isolated parts of central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa may witness rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till September 21,” said Kashyapi.

Maharashtra, between June 1 and September 17 has reported 13 per cent excess rainfall.

The met department also added that the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to remain south of its normal position till September 22.