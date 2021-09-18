Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Weather system over Bay of Bengal to decide fate of monsoon’s revival
others

Weather system over Bay of Bengal to decide fate of monsoon’s revival

PUNE As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD, though rainfall activity has reduced, another system over the Bay of Bengal may make the monsoon active again
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:00 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD, though rainfall activity has reduced, another system over the Bay of Bengal may make the monsoon active again.

Currently, Pune district has received seven per cent excess rainfall for the period between June 1 and September 17.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that Pune city in the coming days, will witness light to very light rainfall.

“The weather across Pune city will be cloudy till September 19. During the afternoon, the city may witness light to very light rainfall during this time,” said Kashyapi.

Across four subdivisions in Maharashtra, from September 19 onwards, rainfall is likely to make a return.

“From September 19 onwards, isolated parts of central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa may witness rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till September 21,” said Kashyapi.

Maharashtra, between June 1 and September 17 has reported 13 per cent excess rainfall.

The met department also added that the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to remain south of its normal position till September 22.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Removal of chambers:Agra lawyers meet BCI chairman

Class 12 supplementary Arabic exam rescheduled to Oct 12

Now, specific biomarker to help treat liver cirrhosis patients

Pune railway police working on masterplan to enhance security at station premises
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP