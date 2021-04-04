Web series for students to learn about great personalities

LUCKNOW The basic education council is preparing a web series, giving all the information related to the life of great personalities of India, for the children studying in primary schools, an official said.

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Lucknow has prepared a web series of 50 episodes on various personalities including freedom fighters, scientists, singers, politicians and others.

“This will be shown to the children under the ‘Prerna Mission’ so that they may imbibe their idols to achieve a better place in life,” said Pawan Sachan, deputy director, education and principal, DIET.

In the modern era, children learn more quickly through videos than from books. Therefore, a web series has been prepared for children on the great personalities of India. The web series of 50 episodes is being made on the great personalities of India based on the book of class eight, an official said.

The personalities included in the web series are comprised of the great poet like Kalidas, revolutionaries as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, national icon Swami Vivekanand and country’s legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and sports personalities.

The struggle and success stories of great Indian personalities will inspire the impressionable minds, it is a thought, the official said. The District Teaching and Training Institute, Lucknow has a channel on YouTube called DIET Lucknow. As many as 86 videos have already been uploaded so far. The channel has more than 2.6k subscribers.

Apart from this, the link to the video is also shared with the teachers and children of primary schools. DIET also made informative videos on how to prevent children from malnutrition, coronavirus etc.

Pawan Sachan, principal of DIET, Lucknow, says that children learn very easily through these videos. These videos are also being sent to them.