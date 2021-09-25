Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Webinar on tackling climate change held at Punjabi University Patiala
others

Webinar on tackling climate change held at Punjabi University Patiala

Punjabi University will set up an Environment Cell to combat climate change in Punjab, as its action for now; biodiversity conservation will also be its focus area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Positive action people can take in daily life to reduce the impact of climate change was in focus at Punjabi University webinar. (HT photo)

Patiala Punjabi University Environment Society organised a day-long webinar on ‘Accelerating Actions to Combat Climate Change implications in Punjab’ on Saturday. The event was held in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. Vice-chancellor Arvind announced the setting up of an Environment Cell in the university to combat climate change and emphasised the need to conserve the biodiversity of Punjab, including fish and birds. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig laid stress on the environmentally sound use of agricultural waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emblems of Empowerment | Weaving a new destiny, the eco-friendly way

Man arrested for allegedly killing minor brother-in-law in Jammu

Firm staffer, two accomplices held for 35 lakh Ludhiana robbery

Akhada Parishad to hold key meeting next month, discussion on next chief likely
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP