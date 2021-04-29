Week on, no headway in PAU museum burglary case

Over a week has passed since burglars broke into the museum of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and fled with rare artifacts depicting the heritage and culture of Punjab but police are still groping in the dark for leads.

The theft had taken place when the varsity was closed for outsiders and entry was allowed only from one point, Gate Number 4. PAU officials had found out about the theft on April 19 when the varsity reopened. They, however, waited for two days before filing a complaint on April 21.

On April 26, police had apprehended a youth, who was said to be the son of a Class 4 employee working at the varsity. They had recovered two brass plates from him but the university authorities said the recovered articles did not belong to the museum.

Police are now keeping tabs on the internet as there is a possibility that the thieves may try to sell the stolen artifacts online for a huge amount.

According to university officials, the stolen items were antique and some of these were centuries-old artwork depicting life in rural Punjab. These included bells, brass utensils, traditional jewellery, such as Rani haar (necklace), earrings, anklets and phulkari.

“These items were rare and priceless. The collection process of the museum began in 1971,” said Sandeep Bains, dean, College of Community Science, who is the custodian of the museum.

PAU security in-charge Shiv Kumar said there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in and around the museum. When asked how the thieves could have entered the university when there was security cover to bar the entry of outsiders, Shiv Kumar said the matter is being probed. “The thieves may have scaled the wall of the university. Right now, we can only speculate. Also, we only keep tabs on the registration number of vehicles entering the campus and ask the driver about the purpose of visit. No vehicle is searched before entry or exit,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, the university’s estate officer, said police are probing the matter and hopefully, the accused will be behind bars soon.

Sarabha Nagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurpreet Singh said there have been lapses on the part of the varsity. “They should have informed the police immediately after they found out about the theft. Since, the museum was of historical importance, CCTVs should have been installed around the premises for safety. However, we are working on many theories. A man was rounded up with two brass plates but the PAU authorities said that these plates did not belong to the university,” said the ACP.

