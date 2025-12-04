Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Dec 5-7)

The Indian Ocean Xoperience (Concert) Indian Ocean will perform at Studio XO X Stonewater on December 7. (HT File Photo)

The OGs of fusion rock, Indian Ocean performs some of their best music. This is the night for Baagh Aayore, Jaadu Maaya, Iss Tan Dhan and more. The two-hour gig kicks off with a set by the club’s resident DJ. Dance off all the week’s stress.

When: Sunday; 8pm

Where: Studio XO X Stonewater, Financial District, Nanakramguda

Entry: Cover charge from ₹999. Book at the venue or BookMyShow

Unshared Childhoods (Live experience)

If there is that long, heartfelt, unsent e-mail sitting in your drafts folder, this one’s for you. It’s an immersive theatre experience with live music and movement in which the theatre artists read real unsent letters, diving into our collective pasts. The performance is followed by a community meal experience, making room for the viewers to talk about their unsent letters as well.

When: Saturday and Sunday:3:30pm and 7:30pm

Where: Kathatitam, Gachibowli

Entry: From ₹399 on BookMyShow

Gen Why: A Millennial Spiral by Swati Sachdeva

Sachdeva is known for being bold and fearless on stage. She’s tackled everything from coming out as a bisexual to mental health and middle-class life. You laugh at her and also at yourself when she takes a jibe at how Mlillennials live. Go, laugh at yourself a little. Life can’t be taken too seriously.

When: Saturday; 7pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Birla Science Centre

Entry: From ₹699 on BookMyShow

Sculpting with Light & Darkness (Art exhibition)

Curator Ina Puri brings together the work of three celebrated artists LN Tallur, Sumakshi Singh and KS Radhakrishnan. It features works in bronze, stone, thread and other materials that examine the blurred boundaries between human consciousness and artificial intelligence, migration and architecture.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 11am-7pm

Where: Kalakri Art Gallery, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free

Photography talk with Aliona Kardash

An international photojournalist’s life is exciting. What they see, how they see and how they click is what Aliona Kardash, a Siberia-born documentary photographer based in Hamburg, will reveal in this talk. Her works have been featured in the Washington Post, and the acclaimed, current affairs German magazine Stern. She will also share how personal stories reveal universal patterns through her lens.

When: Saturday; 5.30pm

Where: State Art Gallery, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free

Hyderabad Performing Arts Festival

Dance, drama, and lots of stories, that’s what this participatory festival is all about. It’s an evening packed with a kathak performance focused on the cosmos, a theatre rendition of the tale of Hanuman, and book releases and literary talks.

When: Sunday; 5pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, BM Birla Science Centre

Entry: ₹100. Book at the venue