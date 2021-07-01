Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekend restrictions imposed in Pahalgam as tourist numbers surge

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag on Wednesday issued the order following complaints that a large number of people visits the tourist spot on weekends which could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:13 AM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a shepherd at Lidderwat near Pahalgam on June 10. (File photo)

The Anantnag administration has imposed weekend restrictions in Pahalgam, a famous hill station of Jammu-Kashmir, amid reports of Covid-19 guideline violation by tourists.

“To prevent Covid resurgence/damage to ecosystem of Pahalgam, certain restrictions put in place. No day picnicking allowed & confirmed hotel booking must, for weekends. No cooking/tent pitching at random places Violators of CAB to be fined,” tweeted deputy commissioner Dr Piyush Singla.

The Union Territory on Wednesday recorded 364 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths. The recovery rate has reached 97.17 % and the total tally is at 315,662 with the death toll at 4,323.

Pahalgam that is part of Anantnag has 26 cases.

