Weekly data: Only 8.2% of students show up for NAS classes, tests in Ludhiana

Despite the state government leaving no stone unturned, only 8.2% students from Classes 6 to 10 participated in classes and tests held last week to prepare them for the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Aiming to bag the top spot in the NAS test, the state education department is monitoring the students’ participation on a weekly-basis and releasing the data.

From Ludhiana, of 1, 18,275 enrolled students, only 9,426 participated last week, as per the figures released on Saturday. From Punjab, of 11,38,155 enrolled students, only 98,176 participated.

From Ludhiana, the least participation came from the Sudhar block, where out of 4,462 students, only 150 took the classes and tests.

Ludhiana district education officer (DEO) Lakhvir Singh Samra on Saturday held a video conference with the senior education officials of the district, including the principal of district institute of education and training (DIET); deputy DEO, secondary; block nodal officers (BNO); school principals and school heads, regarding preparation for NAS in the district schools.

Apart from ensuring participation in the NAS classes and tests, the schools are also making efforts to enrol more students.

Samra said, “We are continuously making efforts to enrol more students but, a few parents are still reluctant to send their children to the school. We have arranged a parents-teachers meet this week where we’ll motivate them to send their children to school.”

Special teams formed for field visits

The state education department has formed special teams for field visits to the schools to check the ongoing preparations for the exam.

According to the latest field visit report, the teachers have been asked to make students learn the use of optical mark reader (OMR) sheets as a few students, during the inspection, were found marking two options instead of just one.

Moreover, the department has directed the schools’ heads or principals to take weekly NAS-related meetings with the teachers. The teachers were also asked to make students go through the 2017 NAS test question papers.

The field report also highlighted the excitement of students for the NAS exam. Teachers were also appreciated for checking the NAS copies of the students regularly. According to the findings of the field team, there is an increase in attendance in the schools.