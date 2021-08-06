Welcome to Pune RTO: No place to park, test track going to waste, scrap in main building

PUNE The next time you go to the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), be ready for no place to park your vehicle.

Safety and security at the RTO premises have gone for a toss as the front compound wall, and the entry and exit gate are broken down due to ongoing Metro work.

On Thursday, August 5, HT visited the Pune RTO office at Sangamwadi and found the main building housing scrap material and old furniture, hurdles for the public to cross while accessing the counters.

“There is such a mess here at the RTO office, furniture and scrap lying in the main building. A ramp has been made for the physically disabled, but the wheelchair is kept in a corner, and is full of dust. It needs to be repaired and kept at the entrance. Also, fire-fighting equipment is not there in case of fire emergency,” said Dattatray Ghule, a citizen who regularly comes to the RTO for work.

While there are 10 to 12 tourist buses and heavy vehicles parked inside the RTO premises, the parking space of visitors’ vehicles has been encroached upon. Several scrapped autorickshaws and small vehicles are lying on one side of the office premises.

Another citizen Kushal Das who had come to do a vehicle registration (RC) said, “There is one help desk cabin inside the main building, but there is no one there to guide people. The RTO is full of agents and a new person gets confused.”

The two-wheeler permanent testing track is used for parking the vehicles, due to which applicants have to go all the way to Vishrantwadi for the test.

If this testing track is made functional it can be used for the permanent licence test.

Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde said, “Despite taking all the precautionary measures and many things gone online, people come here for their work. We are working hard to resolve public issues and give better facilities to the public.”