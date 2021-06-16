Went to ask about vax, got cert sans jab, alleges Thane man

A 64-year-old Thane resident has alleged that after he merely went to inquire about vaccination slots at Wadia Hospital Vaccination Centre, of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), he got a certificate of receiving his first dose from the Co-WIN app, even without being administered the jab. TMC, however, claimed that it is impossible to get a certificate without getting vaccinated and said that they will probe the matter.

Sudhakar Ratnakar, a resident of Sawarkar Nagar, has drafted a letter to the civic body regarding the same. He has also alleged that the vaccinator at the centre claimed that he will have to pay a fine of ₹500 if he does not get vaccinated.

Prasad Ratnakar, his son said, “My father went to Wadia Hospital along with one of his friend who had an appointment with a doctor there. While waiting, he casually went to the vaccination kiosk to enquire about the availability of the vaccine. The person at the booth asked him if he carried any documents. My father had a photo of his Pan card on his mobile, which he gave it to the person.”

The employee then asked Ratnakar to go and get vaccinated as there was no crowd at the centre. Prasad said, “My father, however, had accompanied a friend and did not want to get vaccinated at the moment. The vaccinator then claimed that he will have to pay a fine of ₹500 if he does not get the jab immediately. In the evening, he received a message and a certificate that he took his first dose. We have written a letter to the civic body to inquire the matter.”

Ratnakar is now worried about getting his first dose of the vaccine as the application has already has updated his vaccine status.

Vaijayanti Deogekar, health officer, TMC said, “We got the letter today. I have asked the medical officer at the centre to inquire into the incident.”

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, however, claimed that there could not be any mix-up. “There is no way that a certificate will be uploaded on the portal, without the person being vaccinated. There is some misunderstanding by the resident, as we upload the details only after vaccination. However, we will conduct an inquiry into his allegations.”