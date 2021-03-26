Home / Cities / Others / Wheat procurement: Ambala admn ups manpower for smooth operation
Wheat procurement: Ambala admn ups manpower for smooth operation

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:04 AM IST
The annual procurement process at the MSP of 1,975 per quintal is expected to begin on April 1. (HT Photo )

With wheat procurement starting in Haryana in a week, the Ambala administration has made arrangements to ensure a smooth process and roped in extra computer operators to avoid gate pass related glitches at the grain markets.

The annual procurement process for wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) of 1,975 per quintal is expected to begin on April 1 at 14 centres in the district.

Other than wheat, the government agencies will also purchase mustard at Shahazadpur mandi at 4,650 per quintal and sunflower at four mandis at 5,885 per quintal, officials said.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma, who chaired the third meeting with officials regarding the process on Wednesday, said that every possible effort will be made to make procurement a smooth affair for farmers.

“To avoid problems in getting the gate passes, there will be a facility of two computer operators each at every gate along with at least Saksham Yuva for assistance,” said Sharma.

Last year, several farmers had blocked the Ambala-Hisar highway with tractors and trollies for several days alleging non-procurement of paddy at the mandis.

Farmers had said that the procurement process that was to begin on September 26, 2020, had not started despite tonnes of grains already reaching the mandis. Later on October 7, Ambala MLA Aseem Goel staged a symbolic protest outside the state assembly in Chandigarh against the delay in procurement, blaming state additional chief secretary (consumer affairs) PK Das for the same.

Ambala (city) SDM Sachin Gupta said that the focus will be on cleaning the mandis before the season begins, along with proper facility of drinking water, food, toilet and electricity.

Representatives of commission agents also pressed for timely lifting and transportation of the crop, among other issues, during the meeting.

