Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Why Pune district needs to be on Covid alert during Ganesh fest 2021
others

Why Pune district needs to be on Covid alert during Ganesh fest 2021

PUNE A spike in fresh Covid cases during the Ganesh festival in 2020 serves as grim warning ahead of festivities in the city this year
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 09:06 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A spike in fresh Covid cases during the Ganesh festival in 2020 serves as grim warning ahead of festivities in the city this year.

Pune district saw its first Covid wave peak in September 2020, post the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Last year, as per figures released by the state health department, Pune district reported 37,968 fresh Covid cases cases between August 22 and September 2, the period during which the Ganesh festival was celebrated. The district reported 31,110 cases between August 10 and August 21.

This means a spike of 6,800 fresh Covid-19 cases was reported during the week of the Ganesh festival.

Currently, Pune still accounts for 25% of active Covid-19 cases in the state, as per data with the state health department.

As of Thursday, September 9, Pune accounted for 12,758 active Covid-19 cases of the 50,000 cases in the state. This number is the highest for any district in Maharashtra. After Pune is Thane, with 5,000 fewer active cases.

RELATED STORIES

Pune has also reported the highest number of Covid-related deaths in the state, with 19,674 fatalities due to the infection.

For this year’s Ganesh fest, physical darshan at mandaps has been prohibited to avoid crowding.

Even on the last day of the festival, Anant Chaturdashi, immersion has been allowed only in artificial ponds which will be provided by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state said, “With the number of new cases down this time and a higher vaccination rate, people may ignore Covid-19 protocol at public gatherings. At least 60% of the eligible population has received at least one shot of the vaccine and so they may tend to be a bit more careless than last year. However, let us remember that though vaccines can reduce the severity of the symptoms, it does not prevent the infection totally. There are still a large number of people vulnerable like children who are yet to be fully vaccinated.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Simple and devotional: Ganesh festival kicks off in Pune

Emblems of empowerment: In the face of terror, she fought back bravely

Consumer Forum directs refund of 93,248 for delay in car transfer

Women entrepreneurs take centre stage at ‘Swawlambini’ showcase event
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP