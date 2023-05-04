Amritpal Singh’s wife meets him in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail

Wife of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, Kirandeep Kaur on Thursday met with the pro-Khalistani leader in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail where he is lodged under National Security Act (NSA), officials said.

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police on April 23 (File Photo)

Accompanied by family members of Amritpal’s aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is also lodged in the same jail, Kaur reached Assam on Thursday morning and met with the inmates after receiving approval from the jail authorities.

According to their lawyers, all required permissions were arranged before they started from Punjab and Kaur was allowed to meet Amritpal under strict security arrangements.

Neeru Kalsi and Simarjeet, wife and daughter of Daljit Singh Kalsi also met him in a different cell.

Punjab police arrested the chief of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De on April 23, and he was immediately shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail, where his nine close aides were already lodged.

On April 27, a 13-member group, including family members of jailed Waris Punjab De activists, representatives of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and some lawyers, visited the detainees in Dibrugarh jail during which Amritpal wrote a letter and gave it to the SGPC members.

In the letter, he wrote that with the blessings of the almighty, his spirits are high while in jail. He also accused the Punjab government of registering “several fake cases against the Sikhs”.

SGPC is preparing to challenge the arrests of Amritpal and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Punjab and Haryana high courts, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Assam police increased the security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance inside and outside the jail following the arrival of Amritpal. Following his arrest, Singh was interrogated by an Intelligence Bureau (IB) team.

The radical preacher came under the police radar following the storming of Ajnala police station on February 23. He had been evading Punjab police since March 18, the day he went into hiding, and after 35 days of a massive manhunt, he was arrested on April 23 in Moga district’s Rode village. He was later shifted to Assam on the same day amid high security.

