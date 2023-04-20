Carcass of female elephant found in Dudhwa national park

Carcass of a wild female elephant was found in the Dudhwa National Park on Wednesday.

Dudhwa provides a safe home to a number of wild elephants. (Sourced pic)

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve B Prabhakar said while patrolling in south Sonaripur range in Dudhwa National Park (DNP) on Wednesday morning, the field officials sighted the carcass of a wild elephant lying in the forest.

He added the Sonaripur range officer intimated deputy director DNP Rengaraju T who along with veterinary doctors inspected the carcass of the elephant.

B Prabhakar added that as per standard operating procedure (SOP) fixed by NTCA, the postmortem of the carcass was conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors, Dr Daya Shankar from Dudhwa, Dr Deepak Verma from Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary and Dr Babu Nigam from Suda veterinary hospital in the presence of deputy director, Dudhwa and other designated officials.

Field director B Prabhakar said the postmortem examination by the panel described ‘infection in the uterus caused by putrefied foetus inside’ as the cause of the death.

He added that the deceased female elephant was estimated to be around 20 years of age.

Significantly, Dudhwa provides a safe home to a number of wild elephants.

Elephants from neighbouring Nepal also regularly visit Dudhwa forests through the corridors connecting Dudhwa with Nepal forests.